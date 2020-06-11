Sports halls of fame plan to reopen, with changes

Like other businesses, sports halls of fame are planning to reopen with new cleaning and other procedures to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. A look at some of their plans:
___
World Golf Hall of Fame
St. Augustine, Florida
Reopened: May 18
What’s changed: Guests are given a Hall of Fame stylus they can use for interactive displays that involve touch screens.
___
Pro Football Hall of Fame
Canton, Ohio
Reopened: June 10
What’s changed: The cafe is closed.
___
National Soccer Hall of Fame
Frisco, Texas
Reopened: June 10.
What’s changed: Only one group will be allowed at an interactive exhibit at a time.
___
International Tennis Hall of Fame
Newport, Rhode Island
Planned reopening: June 18
What’s changed: The hall’s grass tennis courts have reopened but players can no longer rent rackets or store their own at the club.
___
National Baseball Hall of Fame
Cooperstown, New York.
Planned reopening: June 26.
What’s changed: No plans announced.
___
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
Springfield, Massachusetts
Planned Reopening: July 1
What’s changed: An exhibit where visitors can compare the size of their hands to stars like Kevin Durant will be covered with plexiglass.
___
College Football Hall of Fame
Atlanta
Planned reopening: No date yet.
What’s changed: The downtown Atlanta location was damaged during rioting on May 29 and remains boarded up, with a hoped-for reopening by the end of the month.
___
Hockey Hall of Fame
Toronto
Planned reopening: No date announced.
What’s changed: No plans announced.
