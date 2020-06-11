Sports halls of fame plan to reopen, with changes

Like other businesses, sports halls of fame are planning to reopen with new cleaning and other procedures to help combat…

___

World Golf Hall of Fame

St. Augustine, Florida

Reopened: May 18

What’s changed: Guests are given a Hall of Fame stylus they can use for interactive displays that involve touch screens.

___

Pro Football Hall of Fame

Canton, Ohio

Reopened: June 10

What’s changed: The cafe is closed.

___

National Soccer Hall of Fame

Frisco, Texas

Reopened: June 10.

What’s changed: Only one group will be allowed at an interactive exhibit at a time.

___

International Tennis Hall of Fame

Newport, Rhode Island

Planned reopening: June 18

What’s changed: The hall’s grass tennis courts have reopened but players can no longer rent rackets or store their own at the club.

___

National Baseball Hall of Fame

Cooperstown, New York.

Planned reopening: June 26.

What’s changed: No plans announced.

___

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Springfield, Massachusetts

Planned Reopening: July 1

What’s changed: An exhibit where visitors can compare the size of their hands to stars like Kevin Durant will be covered with plexiglass.

___

College Football Hall of Fame

Atlanta

Planned reopening: No date yet.

What’s changed: The downtown Atlanta location was damaged during rioting on May 29 and remains boarded up, with a hoped-for reopening by the end of the month.

___

Hockey Hall of Fame

Toronto

Planned reopening: No date announced.

What’s changed: No plans announced.

