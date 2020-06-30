Home » Sports » Sky F Lavender has…

Sky F Lavender has foot surgery, will miss 2020 season

The Associated Press

June 30, 2020, 9:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Sky forward Jantel Lavender is recovering after surgery on a broken bone in her left foot.

The team announced Lavender had the procedure on the fifth metatarsal in the foot on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Lavender, who has averaged 8.7 points and 4.8 rebounds in 288 games over nine seasons in the WNBA, will miss this year’s abbreviated campaign in Florida.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up