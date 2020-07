NWSL Tournament Schedule

NWSL Challenge Cup All times EDT Saturday, June 27 North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns, 12:30 p.m. (CBS) Chicago Red…

NWSL Challenge Cup All times EDT Saturday, June 27

North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns, 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago Red Stars vs. Washington Spirit, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30

Houston Dash vs. Utah Royals, 12:30 p.m.

OL Reign vs. Sky Blue, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1

Portland Thorns vs. Chicago Red Stars, 12:30 p.m.

Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 4

Utah Royals vs. Sky Blue, 12:30 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 5

North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Red Stars, 12:30 p.m.

Portland Thorns vs. Washington Spirit, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8

Utah Royals vs. OL Reign, 12:30 p.m.

Sky Blue vs. Houston Dash, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 12

Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Utah Royals, 10 p.m.

Monday, July 13

OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns, 12:30 p.m.

Sky Blue vs. North Carolina Courage, 10 p.m.

Quarterfinals Friday, July 17

TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 10 p.m.

Semifinals Wednesday, July 22

TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 10 p.m.

Championship Sunday, July 26

TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

