NWSL Challenge Cup Schedule

NWSL Challenge Cup All times EDT All matches played at Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman Utah Saturday, June 27

North Carolina Courage 2, Portland Thorns 1

Chicago Red Stars 1, Washington Spirit 2

Tuesday, June 30

Houston Dash vs. Utah Royals, 12:30 p.m.

OL Reign vs. Sky Blue, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1

Portland Thorns vs. Chicago Red Stars, 12:30 p.m.

Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 4

Utah Royals vs. Sky Blue, 12:30 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 5

North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Red Stars, 12:30 p.m.

Portland Thorns vs. Washington Spirit, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8

Utah Royals vs. OL Reign, 12:30 p.m.

Sky Blue vs. Houston Dash, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 12

Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Utah Royals, 10 p.m.

Monday, July 13

OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns, 12:30 p.m.

Sky Blue vs. North Carolina Courage, 10 p.m.

Quarterfinals Friday, July 17

TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 10 p.m.

Semifinals Wednesday, July 22

TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 10 p.m.

Championship Sunday, July 26

TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

