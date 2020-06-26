FOURTH OF JULY: FAQs on flyovers & fireworks | DC-area celebrations | Metro's July Fourth service | Beach Weather | More News
Home » Sports » NHL Draft Lottery Results

NHL Draft Lottery Results

The Associated Press

June 26, 2020, 8:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
2020 NHL Draft Lottery
Phase One

1. To be announced

2. Los Angeles Kings

3. Ottawa Senators

4. Detroit Red Wings

5. Ottawa Senators

6. Anaheim Ducks

7. New Jersey Devils

8. Buffalo Sabres

First pick will be one of the eight teams that are eliminated from the Stanley Cup Qualifiers and will be determined by Phase Two drawing to be held before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up