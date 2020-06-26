NHL Draft Lottery Results

2020 NHL Draft Lottery Phase One 1. To be announced 2. Los Angeles Kings 3. Ottawa Senators 4. Detroit Red…

2020 NHL Draft Lottery Phase One

1. To be announced

2. Los Angeles Kings

3. Ottawa Senators

4. Detroit Red Wings

5. Ottawa Senators

6. Anaheim Ducks

7. New Jersey Devils

8. Buffalo Sabres

First pick will be one of the eight teams that are eliminated from the Stanley Cup Qualifiers and will be determined by Phase Two drawing to be held before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

