NASCAR-Xfinity Unhinged 300 Results

Saturday At Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, Ala. Lap length: 2.66 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 113…

Saturday

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 113 laps, 55 points.

2. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 113, 48.

3. (8) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 113, 38.

4. (7) Austin Cindric, Ford, 113, 46.

5. (20) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 113, 0.

6. (10) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 113, 40.

7. (34) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 113, 30.

8. (21) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 113, 0.

9. (27) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 113, 28.

10. (5) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 113, 34.

11. (15) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 113, 27.

12. (2) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 113, 36.

13. (18) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 113, 24.

14. (13) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 113, 23.

15. (32) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 113, 22.

16. (6) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 113, 30.

17. (17) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, 113, 20.

18. (4) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 113, 37.

19. (14) Robby Lyons, Chevrolet, 113, 18.

20. (35) Mason Massey, Toyota, 113, 17.

21. (28) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 113, 16.

22. (30) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 113, 15.

23. (16) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 113, 14.

24. (19) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 112, 13.

25. (25) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 112, 12.

26. (33) Timmy Hill, Toyota, accident, 106, 0.

27. (31) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, accident, 105, 10.

28. (12) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 105, 9.

29. (36) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, accident, 105, 8.

30. (3) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 101, 7.

31. (26) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, accident, 95, 6.

32. (11) Harrison Burton, Toyota, accident, 95, 9.

33. (24) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, accident, 95, 4.

34. (23) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 95, 3.

35. (39) Colin Garrett, Toyota, accident, 95, 2.

36. (29) Timothy Viens, Chevrolet, accident, 90, 0.

37. (22) Riley Herbst, Toyota, accident, 76, 1.

38. (37) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, overheating, 65, 1.

39. (38) John Jackson, Toyota, overheating, 30, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 136.251 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 12 minutes, 22 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.299 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 22 laps.

Lead Changes: 22 among 12 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Haley 0-2; M.Annett 3; J.Haley 4; M.Annett 5-14; R.Chastain 15; J.Haley 16-26; H.Burton 27-29; J.Allgaier 30-31; R.Chastain 32; A.Alfredo 33-37; C.Briscoe 38-52; M.Snider 53; A.Cindric 54-58; N.Gragson 59-77; J.Clements 78; R.Chastain 79-100; A.Cindric 101; J.Burton 102; A.Cindric 103-104; J.Burton 105-109; J.Haley 110; J.Burton 111-112; J.Haley 113

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Chastain, 3 times for 24 laps; N.Gragson, 1 time for 19 laps; J.Haley, 5 times for 16 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 15 laps; M.Annett, 2 times for 11 laps; J.Burton, 3 times for 8 laps; A.Cindric, 3 times for 8 laps; A.Alfredo, 1 time for 5 laps; H.Burton, 1 time for 3 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 2 laps; J.Clements, 1 time for 1 lap; M.Snider, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Briscoe, 3; N.Gragson, 2; H.Burton, 2; B.Jones, 1; A.Allmendinger, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. N.Gragson, 435; 2. C.Briscoe, 417; 3. H.Burton, 390; 4. A.Cindric, 380; 5. R.Chastain, 374; 6. B.Jones, 345; 7. J.Haley, 330; 8. J.Allgaier, 328; 9. R.Sieg, 266; 10. M.Annett, 260; 11. R.Herbst, 256; 12. D.Hemric, 237; 13. B.Brown, 223; 14. J.Williams, 206; 15. M.Snider, 204; 16. A.Labbe, 174.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.