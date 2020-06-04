NASCAR-Xfinity Series EchoPark 250 Lineup

At Atlanta Motor Speedway Atlanta, Georgia Lap length: 1.54 miles (Car number in parentheses) 1. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet. 2.…

1. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet.

2. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet.

3. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet.

4. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet.

5. {20) Harrison Burton, Toyota.

6. (18) Riley Herbst, Toyota.

7. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet.

8. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford.

9. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford.

10. (68) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet.

11. (10) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet.

12. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota.

13. (02) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet.

14. (4) Jesse Little, Chevrolet.

15. (90) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet.

16. (0) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet.

17. (6) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet.

18. (13) Chad Finchum, Toyota.

19. (78) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet.

20. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet.

21. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet.

22. (07) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet.

23. (92) Josh Williams, Chevrolet.

24. (21) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet.

25. (99) Mason Massey, Toyota.

26. (5) Matt Mills, Chevrolet.

27. (08) Joe Graf Jr., Chevrolet.

28. (47) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet.

29. (61) Timmy Hill, Toyota.

30. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet.

31. (74) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet.

32. (36) Ronnie Bassett, Jr, Chevrolet.

33. (44) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet.

34. (15) Colby Howard, Chevrolet.

35. (93) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet.

36. (52) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet.

37. (66) Stephen Leicht, Toyota.

