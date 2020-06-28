FA Cup: Arsenal vs Man City, Man United vs Chelsea in last 4

LONDON (AP) — The two most successful teams in the FA Cup have avoided each other in the semifinals after…

LONDON (AP) — The two most successful teams in the FA Cup have avoided each other in the semifinals after Sunday’s draw.

Arsenal, a 13-time champion, will play Manchester City, and 12-time winner Manchester United faces Chelsea.

The matches will take place at Wembley over the July 18-19 weekend.

On Sunday, Chelsea advanced to the last four with a 1-0 win at Leicester, Arsenal beat Sheffield United 2-1 and Cup holder Man City defeated Newcastle 2-0.

Man United beat Norwich 2-1 on Saturday.

