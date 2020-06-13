Korn Ferry Challenge Scores

Saturday At TPC Sawgrass Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 6847; Par 70 Third Round Will Zalatoris 67-68-65_200 Joseph…

Saturday At TPC Sawgrass Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 6847; Par 70 Third Round

Will Zalatoris 67-68-65_200

Joseph Bramlett 69-68-64_201

Luke List 66-70-65_201

Chase Wright 66-69-66_201

Lee Hodges 69-65-67_201

Shad Tuten 71-64-67_202

Theo Humphrey 67-68-67_202

Dawie van der Walt 67-69-67_203

Brandon Crick 69-66-68_203

Nick Hardy 67-68-68_203

Kristoffer Ventura 66-68-69_203

Nicholas Lindheim 70-67-67_204

Michael Miller 69-68-67_204

Augusto Núñez 68-69-67_204

Vince India 69-70-65_204

Paul Barjon 64-70-70_204

Austin Smotherman 71-67-67_205

Zach Cabra 72-66-67_205

Andres Gonzales 70-65-70_205

Ryan McCormick 72-65-69_206

Jimmy Stanger 67-70-69_206

Tommy Gainey 71-67-68_206

Stephan Jaeger 68-68-70_206

Roberto Díaz 67-69-70_206

Taylor Moore 66-69-71_206

KK Limbhasut 67-68-71_206

Camilo Villegas 67-70-70_207

Brad Hopfinger 69-68-70_207

Erik Compton 66-71-70_207

Greyson Sigg 67-70-70_207

Mickey DeMorat 67-70-70_207

Sam Saunders 68-69-70_207

Justin Lower 68-68-71_207

Max McGreevy 72-64-71_207

Callum Tarren 68-70-69_207

Jamie Arnold 72-63-72_207

Grant Hirschman 70-69-68_207

Stephen Franken 69-70-68_207

Bobby Bai 74-65-68_207

Ben Kohles 68-66-73_207

Scott Langley 66-68-73_207

James Nicholas 70-67-71_208

Tom Whitney 68-68-72_208

Nelson Ledesma 69-68-71_208

Chris Baker 69-69-70_208

Jonathan Randolph 73-66-69_208

Anders Albertson 72-67-69_208

Brandon Harkins 70-67-72_209

Matt Atkins 69-68-72_209

Chad Ramey 69-69-71_209

Wade Binfield 69-69-71_209

Brian Campbell 71-67-71_209

Drew Weaver 68-71-70_209

Jason Millard 68-71-70_209

Hank Lebioda 68-69-73_210

Jonathan Hodge 69-69-72_210

Chase Seiffert 71-68-71_210

Vincent Whaley 72-65-74_211

Martin Piller 71-67-73_211

Rob Oppenheim 69-70-72_211

Andy Pope 72-67-72_211

Steve Lewton 70-69-72_211

Tim Wilkinson 66-71-75_212

Robert Streb 68-69-75_212

Zack Sucher 68-71-74_213

