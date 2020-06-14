Korn Ferry Challenge Par Scores

Sunday At TPC Sawgrass Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 6847; Par 70 Final Round Luke List, $108,000 66-70-65-67_268 -12…

Sunday At TPC Sawgrass Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 6847; Par 70 Final Round

Luke List, $108,000 66-70-65-67_268 -12

Joseph Bramlett, $45,000 69-68-64-68_269 -11

Shad Tuten, $45,000 71-64-67-67_269 -11

Nicholas Lindheim, $24,900 70-67-67-66_270 -10

Kristoffer Ventura, $24,900 66-68-69-67_270 -10

Lee Hodges, $19,950 69-65-67-70_271 -9

Will Zalatoris, $19,950 67-68-65-71_271 -9

Theo Humphrey, $17,700 67-68-67-70_272 -8

Nick Hardy, $16,500 67-68-68-70_273 -7

Brandon Crick, $13,748 69-66-68-71_274 -6

Vince India, $13,748 69-70-65-70_274 -6

KK Limbhasut, $13,748 67-68-71-68_274 -6

Michael Miller, $13,748 69-68-67-70_274 -6

Paul Barjon, $9,311 64-70-70-71_275 -5

Ben Kohles, $9,311 68-66-73-68_275 -5

Ryan McCormick, $9,311 72-65-69-69_275 -5

Max McGreevy, $9,311 72-64-71-68_275 -5

Sam Saunders, $9,311 68-69-70-68_275 -5

Austin Smotherman, $9,311 71-67-67-70_275 -5

Dawie van der Walt, $9,311 67-69-67-72_275 -5

Chase Wright, $9,311 66-69-66-74_275 -5

Justin Lower, $6,810 68-68-71-69_276 -4

Tommy Gainey, $4,898 71-67-68-71_277 -3

Andres Gonzales, $4,898 70-65-70-72_277 -3

Brandon Harkins, $4,898 70-67-72-68_277 -3

Grant Hirschman, $4,898 70-69-68-70_277 -3

Brad Hopfinger, $4,898 69-68-70-70_277 -3

Scott Langley, $4,898 66-68-73-70_277 -3

Chad Ramey, $4,898 69-69-71-68_277 -3

Jonathan Randolph, $4,898 73-66-69-69_277 -3

Jimmy Stanger, $4,898 67-70-69-71_277 -3

Callum Tarren, $4,898 68-70-69-70_277 -3

Chris Baker, $3,570 69-69-70-70_278 -2

Zach Cabra, $3,570 72-66-67-73_278 -2

Brian Campbell, $3,570 71-67-71-69_278 -2

Stephan Jaeger, $3,570 68-68-70-72_278 -2

Taylor Moore, $3,570 66-69-71-72_278 -2

Camilo Villegas, $3,570 67-70-70-71_278 -2

Mickey DeMorat, $3,030 67-70-70-72_279 -1

Nelson Ledesma, $3,030 69-68-71-71_279 -1

James Nicholas, $3,030 70-67-71-71_279 -1

Augusto Núñez, $3,030 68-69-67-75_279 -1

Tom Whitney, $3,030 68-68-72-71_279 -1

Rob Oppenheim, $2,820 69-70-72-69_280 E

Andy Pope, $2,820 72-67-72-69_280 E

Jamie Arnold, $2,655 72-63-72-74_281 +1

Bobby Bai, $2,655 74-65-68-74_281 +1

Roberto Díaz, $2,655 67-69-70-75_281 +1

Stephen Franken, $2,655 69-70-68-74_281 +1

Chase Seiffert, $2,655 71-68-71-71_281 +1

Greyson Sigg, $2,655 67-70-70-74_281 +1

Anders Albertson, $2,538 72-67-69-74_282 +2

Matt Atkins, $2,538 69-68-72-73_282 +2

Wade Binfield, $2,538 69-69-71-73_282 +2

Drew Weaver, $2,538 68-71-70-73_282 +2

Hank Lebioda, $2,496 68-69-73-73_283 +3

Vincent Whaley, $2,496 72-65-74-72_283 +3

Tim Wilkinson, $2,496 66-71-75-71_283 +3

Robert Streb, $2,472 68-69-75-73_285 +5

Erik Compton, $2,460 66-71-70-80_287 +7

Martin Piller, $2,448 71-67-73-77_288 +8

Jonathan Hodge, $2,430 69-69-72-79_289 +9

Jason Millard, $2,430 68-71-70-80_289 +9

Zack Sucher, $2,412 68-71-74-77_290 +10

Steve Lewton, $2,400 70-69-72-81_292 +12

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.