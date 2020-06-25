Key games in Liverpool’s Premier League title-winning season

Key moments in Liverpool’s Premier League title-winning season: ___ Oct. 20: Manchester United 1, Liverpool 1 In a strangely underwhelming…

Key moments in Liverpool’s Premier League title-winning season:

___

Oct. 20: Manchester United 1, Liverpool 1

In a strangely underwhelming performance considering the team’s form, Liverpool was staring at a first league defeat in nine months after Marcus Rashford’s strike in the first half. However, substitute Adam Lallana’s first goal in almost 2 1/2 years rescued the Reds’ unbeaten record five minutes from time.

Nov. 2: Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 2

This match produced possibly the best five minutes of the whole campaign. Trailing to Trezeguet’s first-half goal, Andy Robertson popped up with a rare goal to equalize with an 87th-minute header before Sadio Mane glanced in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner in stoppage time. A loss would have reduced Liverpool’s lead to just three points, with main rival Manchester City the next opponent.

Nov. 10: Liverpool 3, Manchester City 1

Liverpool never looked like allowing City to close the gap after going ahead through Fabinho’s long-range goal. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane extended the advantage, which meant Bernardo Silva’s late effort was little consolation as Klopp’s team opened up a nine-point gap to City.

Dec. 26: Leicester 0, Liverpool 4

Billed as a big test for Liverpool on its return from Qatar as Club World Cup champions, second-placed Leicester was blown away. Two goals for Roberto Firmino and one each for James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold helped Liverpool extend its lead to 13 points.

Jan. 19: Liverpool 2, Manchester United 0

The day Liverpool fans dared to believe their long wait for a title was coming to an end. An early header from Virgil van Dijk was followed by Mohamed Salah’s breakaway goal in stoppage time, but the lateness of the second strike did not do justice to the dominance Liverpool had in the game. Victory stretched the gap to City to 16 points and, for the first time in a long time, the Kop sang “We’re going to win the league.”

___

