IndyCar Series Genesys 300 Results

Saturday At Texas Motor Speedway Fort Worth, Texas Lap Length: 1.44 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Scott Dixon,…

Saturday At Texas Motor Speedway Fort Worth, Texas Lap Length: 1.44 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Scott Dixon, Honda, 200, Running.

2. (3) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 200, Running.

3. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 200, Running.

4. (5) Zach Veach, Honda, 200, Running.

5. (13) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 200, Running.

6. (19) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 200, Running.

7. (14) Colton Herta, Honda, 200, Running.

8. (4) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 200, Running.

9. (20) Oliver Askew, Chevrolet, 200, Running.

10. (10) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 200, Running.

11. (12) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 199, Contact.

12. (18) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 199, Running.

13. (6) Will Power, Chevrolet, 199, Running.

14. (11) Marco Andretti, Honda, 199, Running.

15. (8) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 199, Running.

16. (21) Jack Harvey, Honda, 199, Running.

17. (7) Graham Rahal, Honda, 198, Running.

18. (15) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 198, Running.

19. (17) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 196, Running.

20. (9) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 190, Contact.

21. (23) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 156, Mechanical.

22. (24) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 36, Contact.

23. (16) Alex Palou, Honda, 36, Contact.

24. (22) Takuma Sato, Honda, 0, Did Not Start.

___

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 175.201 mph.

Time of Race: 1:38:37.7648.

Margin of victory: Under caution.

Cautions: 4 for 24 laps.

Lead changes: 5 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Newgarden, Josef 1 – 31, Dixon, Scott 32 – 34, Veach, Zach 35 – 36, Dixon, Scott 37 – 80, Newgarden, Josef 81 – 90, Dixon, Scott 91 – 200.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.