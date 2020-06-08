IndyCar Genesys 300 Results

Saturday At Texas Motor Speedway Fort Worth, TX Lap length: 1.44 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Scott Dixon,…

Saturday

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, TX

Lap length: 1.44 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 200 laps, Running.

2. (3) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.

3. (1) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.

4. (5) Zach Veach, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.

5. (13) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.

6. (19) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.

7. (14) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.

8. (4) Ryan Hunter, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.

9. (20) Oliver Askew, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.

10. (10) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.

11. (12) Charlie Kimball, Dallara-Chevrolet, 199, Running.

12. (18) Patricio O Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 199, Running.

13. (6) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 199, Running.

14. (11) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 199, Running.

15. (8) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 199, Running.

16. (21) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 199, Running.

17. (7) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 198, Running.

18. (15) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 198, Running.

19. (17) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 196, Running.

20. (9) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 190, Did not finish.

21. (23) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Honda, 156, Did not finish.

22. (24) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 36, Did not finish.

23. (16) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 36, Did not finish.

24. (22) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, Did not start.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 175.201 mph.

Time of Race: 01:38:37.7648.

Margin of Victory: 4.4109 seconds.

Cautions: 4 for 24 laps.

Lead Changes: 5 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Newgarden 1-31, Dixon 32-34, Veach 35-36, Dixon 37-80, Newgarden 81-90, Dixon 91.

Points: Dixon 0, Pagenaud 0, Newgarden 0, Veach 0, Carpenter 0, Daly 0, Herta 0, Hunter 0, Askew 0, Kanaan 0.

