Group Pairing for the MLS is Back Tournament The Associated Press

Each club will play three group stage matches, all counting towards the 2020 MLS regular season standings Group stage dates and times to be determined (Orlando City vs. Inter Milan CF first match July 8th Top two teams in each group along with the four best third-place finishers move on to the knockout stage July 8: group stage begins July 25-25: Round-of-16 July 30-Aug. 1: Quarterfinals Aug. 5-6: Semifinals August 11: MLS is Back Tournament Final Group A (six teams) Orlando City (play Inter Miami CF, New York City FC, Nashville SC) Inter Miami CF (play Orlando City, Philadelphia, Chicago) York City FC (play Orlando City, Philadelphia, Chicago) Philadelphia (play Inter Miami CF, New York City FC, Nashville SC) Chicago (play Inter Miami CF, New York City Fc, Nashville SC) Nashville SC (play Orlando City, Philadelphia, Chicago) Group B (Western Conference) Seattle FC Dallas Vancouver San Jose Group C (Eastern Conference) Toronto FC New England Montreal D.C. United Group D (Western Conference) Real Salt Lake Sporting Kansas City Colorado Minnesota United Group E (Eastern Conference) Atlanta Cincinnati New York Columbus Group F (Western Conference) Los Angeles FC LA Galaxy Houston Portland Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.