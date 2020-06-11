Home » Sports » Group Pairing for the…

Group Pairing for the MLS is Back Tournament

The Associated Press

June 11, 2020, 10:49 PM

Each club will play three group stage matches, all counting towards the 2020 MLS regular season standings
Group stage dates and times to be determined (Orlando City vs. Inter Milan CF first match July 8th
Top two teams in each group along with the four best third-place finishers move on to the knockout stage
July 8: group stage begins
July 25-25: Round-of-16
July 30-Aug. 1: Quarterfinals
Aug. 5-6: Semifinals
August 11: MLS is Back Tournament Final
Group A (six teams)

Orlando City (play Inter Miami CF, New York City FC, Nashville SC)

Inter Miami CF (play Orlando City, Philadelphia, Chicago)

York City FC (play Orlando City, Philadelphia, Chicago)

Philadelphia (play Inter Miami CF, New York City FC, Nashville SC)

Chicago (play Inter Miami CF, New York City Fc, Nashville SC)

Nashville SC (play Orlando City, Philadelphia, Chicago)

Group B (Western Conference)

Seattle

FC Dallas

Vancouver

San Jose

Group C (Eastern Conference)

Toronto FC

New England

Montreal

D.C. United

Group D (Western Conference)

Real Salt Lake

Sporting Kansas City

Colorado

Minnesota United

Group E (Eastern Conference)

Atlanta

Cincinnati

New York

Columbus

Group F (Western Conference)

Los Angeles FC

LA Galaxy

Houston

Portland

