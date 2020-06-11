Group Pairing for the MLS is Back Tournament

|Each club will play three group stage matches, all counting towards the 2020 MLS regular season standings
|Group stage dates and times to be determined (Orlando City vs. Inter Milan CF first match July 8th
|Top two teams in each group along with the four best third-place finishers move on to the knockout stage
|July 8: group stage begins
|July 25-25: Round-of-16
|July 30-Aug. 1: Quarterfinals
|Aug. 5-6: Semifinals
|August 11: MLS is Back Tournament Final
|Group A (six teams)
Orlando City (play Inter Miami CF, New York City FC, Nashville SC)
Inter Miami CF (play Orlando City, Philadelphia, Chicago)
York City FC (play Orlando City, Philadelphia, Chicago)
Philadelphia (play Inter Miami CF, New York City FC, Nashville SC)
Chicago (play Inter Miami CF, New York City Fc, Nashville SC)
Nashville SC (play Orlando City, Philadelphia, Chicago)
|Group B (Western Conference)
Seattle
FC Dallas
Vancouver
San Jose
|Group C (Eastern Conference)
Toronto FC
New England
Montreal
D.C. United
|Group D (Western Conference)
Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City
Colorado
Minnesota United
|Group E (Eastern Conference)
Atlanta
Cincinnati
New York
Columbus
|Group F (Western Conference)
Los Angeles FC
LA Galaxy
Houston
Portland
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.