Belmont Stakes-Favorites Fared

(x-entry; y-Triple Crown winner; z-co-favorite) Year Horse Odds Finish 1905 Tanya 11-5 1st 1906 Burgomaster-x 2-5 1st 1907 Peter Pan-x 7-10 1st 1908 Colin 1-2 1st 1909 Fayette 9-5 5th 1910 Sweep 1-10 1st 1913 Rock View 7-10 2nd 1914 Gainer 8-5 2nd 1915 Pebbles 3-5 3rd 1916 Spur 1-1 2nd 1917 Hourless 1-4 1st 1918 War Cloud 1-1 2nd 1919 Sir Barton-y 7-20 1st 1920 Man o’ War 1-25 1st 1921 Sporting Blood 9-5 2nd 1922 Snob II 1-3 2nd 1923 Zev 4-5 1st 1924 Mad Play-x 2-1 1st 1925 American Flag 9-20 1st 1926 Crusader 7-10 1st 1927 Chance Shot 2-7 1st 1928 Victorian 9-20 5th 1929 Blue Larkspur 13-10 1st 1930 Whichone 7-10 2nd 1931 Twenty Grand 4-5 1st 1932 Flag Pole 6-5 3rd 1933 Nimbus 13-5 2nd 1934 High Quest-y 11-5 2nd Good Goods-y 11-5 3rd 1935 Omaha-xz 7-10 1st 1936 Brevity 4-5 5th 1937 War Admiral-z 9-10 1st 1938 Dauber 1-3 2nd 1939 Johnstown-x 1-8 1st 1940 Bimelech 1.35-1 1st 1941 Whirlaway-z .25-1 1st 1942 Alsab .40-1 1st 1943 Count Fleet-z .05-1 1st 1944 Pensive .50-1 2nd 1945 Jeep 1.35-1 3rd 1946 Lord Boswell 1.35-1 5th 1947 Faultless .75-1 5th 1948 Citation-z .20-1 1st 1949 Ponder .80-1 2nd 1950 Hill Prince .85-1 7th 1951 Battlefield 1.85-1 2nd 1952 Blue Man .50-1 2nd 1953 Native Dancer .45-1 1st 1954 Correlation 1.70-1 5th 1955 Nashua .15-1 1st 1956 Needles .65-1 1st 1957 Bold Ruler .85-1 3rd 1958 Tim Tam .15-1 2nd 1959 Sword Dancer 1.65-1 1st 1960 Tompion .85-1 4th 1961 Carry Back .45-1 7th 1962 Jaipur 2.85-1 1st 1963 Candy Spots .50-1 2nd 1964 Northern Dancer .80-1 3rd 1965 Dapper Dan-x 1.75-1 4th 1966 Kauai King .60-1 4th 1967 Damascus .80-1 1st 1968 Forward Pass 1-1 2nd 1969 Majestic Prince 1.30-1 2nd 1970 My Dad George 1.30-1 5th 1971 Canonero II .70-1 4th 1972 Riva Ridge 1.60-1 1st 1973 Secretariat-z .10-1 1st 1974 Little Current 1.50-1 1st 1975 Foolish Pleasure 1.30-1 2nd 1976 Bold Forbes .90-1 1st 1977 Seattle Slew-z .40-1 1st 1978 Affirmed-z .60-1 1st 1979 Spectacular Bid .30-1 3rd 1980 Codex 1.60-1 7th 1981 Pleasant Colony .80-1 3rd 1982 Linkage 2.20-1 4th 1983 Slew o’ Gold 2.50-1 2nd 1984 Swale 1.50-1 1st 1985 Chief’s Crown 2.00-1 3rd 1986 Rampage 2.80-1 7th 1987 Alysheba .80-1 4th 1988 Risen Star 2.10-1 1st 1989 Sunday Silence .90-1 2nd 1990 Unbridled 1.10-1 4th 1991 Strike The Gold 2.20-1 2nd 1992 A.P. Indy 1.10-1 1st 1993 Prairie Bayou 2.70-1 13th 1994 Strodes Creek 1.30-1 3rd 1995 Thunder Gulch 1.50-1 1st 1996 Cavonnier 3.50-1 DNF 1997 Silver Charm 1.05-1 2nd 1998 Real Quiet .80-1 2nd 1999 Charismatic 1.60-1 3rd 2000 Aptitude 1.75-1 2nd 2001 Point Given 1.35-1 1st 2002 War Emblem 1.25-1 8th 2003 Funny Cide 1.00-1 3rd 2004 Smarty Jones .35-1 2nd 2005 Afleet Alex 1.15-1 1st 2006 Bob and John 4.70-1 8th 2007 Curlin 1.10-1 2nd 2008 Big Brown .30-1 DNF 2009 Mine That Bird 1.25-1 3rd 2010 Ice Box 1.85-1 9th 2011 Animal Kingdom 2.60-1 6th 2012 Dullahan 2.50-1 7th 2013 Orb 2.20-1 3rd 2014 California Chrome .85-1 4th 2015 American Pharoah .75-1 1st 2016 Exaggerator 1.45-1 11th 2017 Irish War Cry 2.75-1 2nd 2018 Justify .80-1 1st 2019 Tacitus 1.95-1 3rd 2020 Tiz the Law 1.00-1 1st

