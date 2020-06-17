AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
GEICO 500
Site: Talladega, Alabama
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m.
Track: Talladega Superspeedway
Race distance: 188 laps, 500 miles
Last year: Chase Elliott won after starting 11th last April.
Last race: Denny Hamlin won at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Fast facts: Kevin Harvick leads Chase Elliott by 8 points in the series standings with Joey Logano another 21 points behind. … Denny Hamlin is seventh in points but has won a series-high three races.
Next race: Pocono Organics 325, Long Pond, Pennsylvania, June 27
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Unhinged 300
Site: Talladega, Alabama
Schedule: Saturday, race, 5:30 p.m.
Track: Talladega Superspeedway
Race distance: 113 laps, 300 miles
Last year: Tyler Reddick won after starting second.
Last race: Chase Briscoe won after starting ninth at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Fast facts: Noah Gragson (two wins in 10 starts) leads Chase Briscoe (three wins) by 18 points. Harrison Burton (two wins) is third and has finished in the top 10 in all 10 races.
Next race: Pocono Green 225, Long Pond, Pennsylvania, Saturday, June 27
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Last race: Kyle Busch won at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Next race: Pocono Green 150, Long Pond, Pennsylvania, Saturday, June 27
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA ONE
Last race: Lewis Hamilton won from the pole in Abu Dhabi to end last season.
Next race: The season opener will be the Formula One Rolex, Austria, July 3
Online: http://www.formula1.com
INDYCAR
Last race: Scott Dixon, a five-time IndyCar champion, won the season opener at Texas.
Next race: GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis, July 4
Online: www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Tommy Johnson Jr. won in Funny Car at the NHRA Arizona Nationals in February.
Next event: NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Event, July 11-12, Indianapolis
Online: http://www.nhra.com
OTHER SERIES
World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Tri-State Speedway, June 19
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars
___
More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP
