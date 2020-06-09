AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 Site: Martinsville, Va. Schedule: Wednesday, race, 7 p.m. (FOX)…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500

Site: Martinsville, Va.

Schedule: Wednesday, race, 7 p.m. (FOX)

Track: Martinsville Speedway

Race distance: 500 laps, 263 miles.

Last year: Brad Keselowski won the first of two races at the track in March.

Last race: Kevin Harvick turned in another dominating run to win at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Fast facts: Ryan Blaney will start on the pole with Aric Almirola joining him on the front row. The lineup was determined by random draw. … Jimmie Johnson (five) and Denny Hamlin combined to win nine straight events on the track from the spring of 2006 to the fall of 2010. … Johnson leads active drivers with nine victories on the 0.526-mile oval. … Five different drivers, none named Johnson or Hamlin, have won the last five races on the track.

Next race: Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Florida, June 14

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Hooters 250

Site: Homestead, Florida

Schedule: Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Race distance: 167 laps, 250 miles.

Last year at Homestead: Tyler Reddick won the final race of the year

Last race: A.J. Allmendinger won on a NASCAR oval for the first time in his career at Atlanta.

Fast facts: Points leader Chase Briscoe and No, 2 Noah Gragson have each won two of the eight previous starts this season. … Third-place Harrison Burton has finished in the top 10 in every race this season.

Next race: NASCAR Xfinity Series 250, Homestead, Miami, Sunday, June 14

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Baptist Health 200

Site: Homestead, Florida

Schedule: Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m. (FOX)

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Race distance: 134 laps, 201 miles.

Last year at Homestead: Austin Hill won the final race of the year

Last race: Grant Enfinger passed local favorite Austin Hill on the final lap to win at Atlanta.

Fast facts: Enfinger is the only series regular with a victory, and he’s won two of the four starts, but still stands just third in points behind Austin Hill and Zane Smith.

Next race: Pocono Organics 150, Pocono Raceway, June 27

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won from the pole in Abu Dhabi to end last season.

Next race: The season opener will be the Formula One Rolex, Austria, July 3

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Scott Dixon, a five-time IndyCar champion, won the season opener at Texas.

Next race: GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis, July 4

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Tommy Johnson Jr. won in Funny Car at the NHRA Arizona Nationals in February.

Next event: NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Event, July 11-12, Indianapolis

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

Bronwells Big Guns Bash, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxvile, Iowa

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.