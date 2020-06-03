AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Site: Atlanta Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m. Track: Atlanta…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Site: Atlanta

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m.

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Race distance: 325 laps, 500.2 miles

Last year: Brad Keselowski won last February

Last race: Brad Keselowski won Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway

Fast facts: Jimmie Johnson leads active drivers with five victories at Atlanta. Kurt Busch is second with three victories. … Points leader Kevin Harvick has finished in the top 10 in eight of nine starts this year. He leads Joey Logano by 24 points. Chase Elliott is third, 45 points behind Harvick.

Next race: Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, Wednesday, June 10, Martinsville, Va

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

EchoPark 250

Site: Atlanta

Schedule: Saturday, race, 4:30 p.m.

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Race distance: 162 laps, 251 miles.

Last year: Christopher Bell won last February

Last race: Noah Gragson won on Monday at Bristol Motor Speedway

Fast facts: Kevin Harvick leads active drivers with five career wins in the Xfinity Series at Atlanta. … Chase Briscoe leads the point standings by nine over Noah Gragson.

Next race: Homestead, Miami, on Saturday, June 13

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Vet Tix Camping World 200

Site: Atlanta

Schedule: Saturday, race, 1 p.m.

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Race distance: 130 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: Kyle Busch won last February

Last race: Chase Elliott won at Charlotte on May 26

Fast facts: Kyle Busch leads active drivers with five victories at Atlanta. … The last five races have been won by five different drivers. … Austin Hill leads the point standings by 17 over Johnny Sauter and Zane Smith.

Next race: Homestead, Miami, on Saturday, June 13

Next race: Vet Tix Camping World 200

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won from the pole in Abu Dhabi to end last season.

Next race: The season opener will be the Formula One Rolex, Austria, July 3

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Genesys 300

Site: Fort Worth, Texas

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.; race, 8 p.m.

Track: Texas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles

Last year: Josef Newgarden won

Last race: Colton Herta won the 2019 finale at Laguna Seca

Fast facts: The race, which will open the IndyCar seasson, will be run without spectators.

Next race: GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis, July 4

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Tommy Johnson Jr. won in Funny Car at the NHRA Arizona Nationals in February.

Next event: NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Event, July 11-12, Indianapolis

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6, Beaver Dam Raceway, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.