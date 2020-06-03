AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
Site: Atlanta
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m.
Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Race distance: 325 laps, 500.2 miles
Last year: Brad Keselowski won last February
Last race: Brad Keselowski won Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway
Fast facts: Jimmie Johnson leads active drivers with five victories at Atlanta. Kurt Busch is second with three victories. … Points leader Kevin Harvick has finished in the top 10 in eight of nine starts this year. He leads Joey Logano by 24 points. Chase Elliott is third, 45 points behind Harvick.
Next race: Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, Wednesday, June 10, Martinsville, Va
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
EchoPark 250
Site: Atlanta
Schedule: Saturday, race, 4:30 p.m.
Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Race distance: 162 laps, 251 miles.
Last year: Christopher Bell won last February
Last race: Noah Gragson won on Monday at Bristol Motor Speedway
Fast facts: Kevin Harvick leads active drivers with five career wins in the Xfinity Series at Atlanta. … Chase Briscoe leads the point standings by nine over Noah Gragson.
Next race: Homestead, Miami, on Saturday, June 13
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Vet Tix Camping World 200
Site: Atlanta
Schedule: Saturday, race, 1 p.m.
Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Race distance: 130 laps, 200 miles.
Last year: Kyle Busch won last February
Last race: Chase Elliott won at Charlotte on May 26
Fast facts: Kyle Busch leads active drivers with five victories at Atlanta. … The last five races have been won by five different drivers. … Austin Hill leads the point standings by 17 over Johnny Sauter and Zane Smith.
Next race: Homestead, Miami, on Saturday, June 13
Next race: Vet Tix Camping World 200
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA ONE
Last race: Lewis Hamilton won from the pole in Abu Dhabi to end last season.
Next race: The season opener will be the Formula One Rolex, Austria, July 3
Online: http://www.formula1.com
INDYCAR
Genesys 300
Site: Fort Worth, Texas
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.; race, 8 p.m.
Track: Texas Motor Speedway
Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles
Last year: Josef Newgarden won
Last race: Colton Herta won the 2019 finale at Laguna Seca
Fast facts: The race, which will open the IndyCar seasson, will be run without spectators.
Next race: GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis, July 4
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Tommy Johnson Jr. won in Funny Car at the NHRA Arizona Nationals in February.
Next event: NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Event, July 11-12, Indianapolis
Online: http://www.nhra.com
OTHER SERIES
World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6, Beaver Dam Raceway, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars
