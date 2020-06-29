CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 numbers in DC, MD, VA | Officials say some states reopened too quickly | Debates turn emotional as schools decide future
American de la Fuente, Barcelona reach 2-year extension

The Associated Press

June 29, 2020, 5:56 PM

American winger Konrad de la Fuente and Barcelona have agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

Barcelona said Monday the deal with de la Fuente includes a pair of club options and a buyout clause of 50 million euros ($44.5 million). The buyout clause would double if de la Fuente is promoted to the first-team roster.

De la Fuente, who is from Miami, turns 19 on July 16. He has four goals in 852 minutes with Barcelona’s Under-19 A team this season.

He made his debut for second-tier Barcelona B in December 2018 and has appeared in four games. He got his first start in December 2019 and scored his first goal on Feb. 2, a tiebreaking goal in stoppage time against Prat.

He was part of the U.S. team that reached the quarterfinals of last year’s Under-20 World Cup before losing to Ecuador.

