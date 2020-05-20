US, Canada drawn in same group at 2021 men’s hockey worlds

ZURICH (AP) — The United States and Canada were drawn into the same group for the 2021 men’s hockey world…

ZURICH (AP) — The United States and Canada were drawn into the same group for the 2021 men’s hockey world championships, the IIHF said Wednesday.

The North American rivals are in the eight-team group to be played in Riga, Latvia. Defending champion Finland and Germany are also in that group.

Russia, Sweden and the Czech Republic will be in the other group alongside co-host Belarus in Minsk. The 15,000-seat Minsk Arena will host the medal games and semifinals.

The International Ice Hockey Federation said the 2021 tournament schedule will be published at a later date.

Finland won the 2019 title. The 2020 tournament in Switzerland was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

