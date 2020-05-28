Home » Sports » Status of European soccer leagues

Status of European soccer leagues

The Associated Press

May 28, 2020, 5:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The status of European soccer’s major men’s leagues following their suspension in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FRANCE: Season abandoned. Paris Saint-Germain declared champion.

GERMANY: Bundesliga returned on May 16.

SPAIN: La Liga resuming after June 8.

ENGLAND: Premier League restarting on June 17, pending government approval.

ITALY: Serie A resuming on June 20.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up