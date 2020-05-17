Skins Game, Cards

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Final scores and charity earnings from the TaylorMade Driving Relief at the 6,787-yard, par 36-36_72, Seminole Golf Club. Teams start with $500,000 (skins won in parentheses; $50,000 for holes 1-6; $100,000 for holes 7-16; $200,000 for hole 17; $500,000 for hole 18; $25,000 bonus for birdie, $50,000 bonus for eagle):
|Pairings
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Fowler/Wolff
|(7) $1,150,000
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Johnson/McIlroy (11) $1,850,000
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Hole
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|Fowler/Wolff
|(7) $1,150,000
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|5
|3
|3
|3
|Johnson/McIlroy (11) $1,850,000
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|3
|3
Playoff at 17 (closest to hole won by McIlroy) worth 6 skins
