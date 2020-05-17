Skins Game, Cards

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Final scores and charity earnings from the TaylorMade Driving Relief at the 6,787-yard, par 36-36_72,…

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Final scores and charity earnings from the TaylorMade Driving Relief at the 6,787-yard, par 36-36_72, Seminole Golf Club. Teams start with $500,000 (skins won in parentheses; $50,000 for holes 1-6; $100,000 for holes 7-16; $200,000 for hole 17; $500,000 for hole 18; $25,000 bonus for birdie, $50,000 bonus for eagle):

Sunday Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Par 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 Rickie Fowler 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 Dustin Johnson 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 Rory McIlroy 4 4 5 4 3 3 3 3 5 Matthew Wolff 4 4 6 4 4 4 4 3 4

Hole 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 4 4 4 3 5 5 4 3 4 Rickie Fowler 4 3 3 3 4 5 3 3 3 Dustin Johnson 4 6 4 4 4 7 4 3 3 Rory McIlroy 6 4 4 3 4 5 3 3 3 Matthew Wolff 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 3 3 Pairings Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Fowler/Wolff (7) $1,150,000 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 3 4 Johnson/McIlroy (11) $1,850,000 4 4 4 4 4 3 3 3 5

Hole 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Fowler/Wolff (7) $1,150,000 4 3 3 3 4 5 3 3 3 Johnson/McIlroy (11) $1,850,000 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 3 3

Playoff at 17 (closest to hole won by McIlroy) worth 6 skins

