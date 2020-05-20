NASCAR Xfinity Toyota 200 Lineup

|At Darlington Raceway
|Darlington, S.C.
|Lap length: 1.37 miles
|(Car number in parentheses)
1. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet
2. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet
3. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet
4. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet
5. (18) Riley Herbst, Toyota
6. (68) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet
7. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford
8. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota
9. (10) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
10. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet
11. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford
12. (20) Harrison Burton, Toyota
13. (6) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet
14. (93) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet
15. (92) Josh Williams, Chevrolet
16. (90) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet
17. (21) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet
18. (4) Jesse Little, Chevrolet
19. (07) Ray Black Jr, Chevrolet
20. (78) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet
21. (52) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet
22. (02) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet
23. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet
24. (13) Chad Finchum, Toyota
25. (44) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet
26. (54) Kyle Busch, Toyota
27. (5) Matt Mills, Chevrolet
28. (61) Timmy Hill, Toyota
29. (47) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet
30. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet
31. (15) Colby Howard, Chevrolet
32. (36) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet
33. (99) Mason Massey, Toyota
34. (0) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet
35. (74) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet
36. (08) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet
37. (66) Stephen Leicht, Toyota
38. (89) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet
39. (26) Colin Garrett, Toyota
