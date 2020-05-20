NASCAR Xfinity Toyota 200 Lineup

At Darlington Raceway Darlington, S.C. Lap length: 1.37 miles (Car number in parentheses) 1. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet 2. (1)…

1. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet

2. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet

3. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

4. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet

5. (18) Riley Herbst, Toyota

6. (68) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet

7. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford

8. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota

9. (10) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

10. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet

11. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford

12. (20) Harrison Burton, Toyota

13. (6) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet

14. (93) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet

15. (92) Josh Williams, Chevrolet

16. (90) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet

17. (21) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet

18. (4) Jesse Little, Chevrolet

19. (07) Ray Black Jr, Chevrolet

20. (78) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet

21. (52) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet

22. (02) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet

23. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet

24. (13) Chad Finchum, Toyota

25. (44) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet

26. (54) Kyle Busch, Toyota

27. (5) Matt Mills, Chevrolet

28. (61) Timmy Hill, Toyota

29. (47) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet

30. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet

31. (15) Colby Howard, Chevrolet

32. (36) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet

33. (99) Mason Massey, Toyota

34. (0) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet

35. (74) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet

36. (08) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet

37. (66) Stephen Leicht, Toyota

38. (89) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet

39. (26) Colin Garrett, Toyota

