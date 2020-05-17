NASCAR-Darlington Results

The Associated Press

Sunday At Darlington Raceway Lap length: 1.366 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (6) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 293. 2. (2)…

Listen now to WTOP News

Sunday At Darlington Raceway Lap length: 1.366 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (6) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 293.

2. (2) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 293.

3. (22) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 293.

4. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 293.

5. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 293.

6. (15) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 293.

7. (29) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 293.

8. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 293.

9. (34) John Hunter Nemechek, Ford, 293.

10. (12) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 293.

11. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 293.

12. (5) Aric Almirola, Ford, 293.

13. (1) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 293.

14. (3) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 293.

15. (21) Ryan Newman, Ford, 293.

16. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 293.

17. (13) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 293.

18. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 293.

19. (33) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 293.

20. (25) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 293.

21. (17) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 293.

22. (14) Cole Custer, Ford, 293.

23. (31) Michael McDowell, Ford, 293.

24. (28) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 293.

25. (37) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 292.

26. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 292.

27. (35) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 292.

28. (30) JJ Yeley(i), Ford, 291.

29. (36) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 291.

30. (32) Joey Gase(i), Ford, 289.

31. (19) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 289.

32. (24) Chris Buescher, Ford, 287.

33. (38) Timmy Hill(i), Toyota, 286.

34. (40) Josh Bilicki(i), Chevrolet, 286.

35. (18) William Byron, Chevrolet, 279.

36. (27) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, Electrical, 137.

37. (26) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, Power Steering, 127.

38. (8) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, Accident, 89.

39. (39) BJ McLeod(i), Chevrolet, Engine, 13.

40. (23) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, Accident, 0.

___

Average Speed of Race Winner: 115.815 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 27 Mins, 21 Secs. Margin of Victory: 2.154 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 57 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: B. Keselowski 1-44;A. Bowman 45-80;J. Johnson 81-89;W. Byron 90-92;A. Bowman 93;K. Harvick 94-174;J. Yeley(i) 175;B. Keselowski 176-188;A. Bowman 189-192;B. Keselowski 193-215;K. Harvick 216-293.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kevin Harvick 2 times for 159 laps; Brad Keselowski 3 times for 80 laps; Alex Bowman 3 times for 41 laps; Jimmie Johnson 1 time for 9 laps; William Byron 1 time for 3 laps; JJ Yeley(i) 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage ‥1 Top Ten: 24,11,88,4,2,10,14,8,6,9

Stage ‥2 Top Ten: 2,88,19,4,14,1,37,22,11,20

* (i) Ineligible for driver points in this series

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.