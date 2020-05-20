NASCAR-Cup Toyota 500 Lineup

|By The Associated Press
Starting positions 1-20: The top 20 finishers from the May 17 event will be inverted for the start of the May 20 race.
Starting positions 21-40: The bottom 20 finishers from the May 17 event will start from their finishing positions for the start of the May 20 race; any new entries will be placed at the tail of the field.
|(Car number in parentheses)
1. (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet
2. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet
3. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
4. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford
5. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
6. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford
7. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford
8. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford
9. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford
10. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
11. (42) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet
12. (38) John Hunter Nemechek, Ford
13. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota
14. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet
15. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
16. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
17. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
18. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet
19. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
20. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford
21. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet
22. (41) Cole Custer, Ford
23. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
24. (95) Christopher Bell, Toyota
25. (96) Daniel Suarez, Toyota
26. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota
27. (15) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet
28. (27) Gray Gaulding*, Chevrolet
29. (77) JJ Yeley*, Ford
30. (51) Joey Gase, Ford
31. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford
32. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
33. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota
34. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
35. (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet
36. (53) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet
37. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet
38. (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet
39. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet
* Gray Gaulding and JJ Yeley will drop to the rear of the field for Wednesday<s race because those teams made a driver change between the two races at Darlington this week.
