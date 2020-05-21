NASCAR Cup Series Toyota 500 Results

Wednesday At Darlington Raceway Darlington, S.C. Lap length: 1.37 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (16) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 208…

Wednesday

At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap length: 1.37 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (16) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 208 laps, 47 points.

2. (26) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 208, 35.

3. (20) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 208, 40.

4. (8) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 208, 33.

5. (13) Erik Jones, Toyota, 208, 39.

6. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 208, 39.

7. (9) Aric Almirola, Ford, 208, 35.

8. (37) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 208, 29.

9. (7) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 208, 29.

10. (15) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 208, 44.

11. (24) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 208, 26.

12. (34) William Byron, Chevrolet, 208, 30.

13. (14) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 208, 24.

14. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 208, 23.

15. (18) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 208, 22.

16. (21) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 208, 21.

17. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 208, 20.

18. (19) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 208, 29.

19. (2) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 208, 18.

20. (10) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 208, 17.

21. (5) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 208, 24.

22. (4) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 208, 35.

23. (32) Chris Buescher, Ford, 208, 14.

24. (31) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 207, 13.

25. (39) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 207, 12.

26. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 207, 11.

27. (25) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 207, 10.

28. (29) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 207, 0.

29. (30) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 207, 0.

30. (11) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 206, 9.

31. (22) Cole Custer, Ford, 206, 6.

32. (28) Gray Gaulding, Ford, 206, 5.

33. (33) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 204, 0.

34. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 204, 3.

35. (12) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 202, 2.

36. (38) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 202, 0.

37. (27) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, transmission, 201, 1.

38. (17) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, accident, 200, 14.

39. (1) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, engine, 69, 2.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 106.085 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 42 minutes, 23 seconds.

Margin of Victory: Caution seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 54 laps.

Lead Changes: 17 among 14 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R.Preece 0; T.Dillon 1-8; J.Logano 9-27; B.Wallace 28-30; C.Bowyer 31-83; M.Truex 84-99; K.Harvick 100-109; D.Suarez 110; C.Bowyer 111-128; R.Newman 129-133; E.Jones 134-160; C.Elliott 161-175; B.Keselowski 176-181; B.Poole 182; C.Elliott 183-190; B.Keselowski 191; C.Elliott 192-196; D.Hamlin 197-208

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Bowyer, 2 times for 71 laps; C.Elliott, 3 times for 28 laps; E.Jones, 1 time for 27 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 19 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 16 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 12 laps; K.Harvick, 1 time for 10 laps; T.Dillon, 1 time for 8 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 7 laps; R.Newman, 1 time for 5 laps; B.Wallace, 1 time for 3 laps; D.Suarez, 1 time for 1 lap; B.Poole, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Preece, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: J.Logano, 2; D.Hamlin, 2; K.Harvick, 1; A.Bowman, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 258; 2. J.Logano, 224; 3. A.Bowman, 219; 4. D.Hamlin, 201; 5. C.Elliott, 192; 6. B.Keselowski, 191; 7. A.Almirola, 186; 8. M.Truex, 179; 9. M.DiBenedetto, 170; 10. C.Bowyer, 170; 11. R.Blaney, 168; 12. J.Johnson, 161; 13. Ky.Busch, 157; 14. Ku.Busch, 151; 15. E.Jones, 146; 16. W.Byron, 129.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

