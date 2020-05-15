NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heros 400 Lineup

The lineup for the race was determined by live draw. The parameters for the live draw were as follows:
Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points.
Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points.
Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points.
Positions 37-40 were filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points
|(Car number in parentheses)
1. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford
2. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
3. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford
4. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota
5. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford
6. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford
7. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
8. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet
9. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
10. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
11. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
12. (42) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet
13. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford
14. (41) Cole Custer, Ford
15. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
16. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
17. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet
18. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
19. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford
20. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota
21. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford
22. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet
23. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet
24. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
25. (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet
26. (53) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet
27. (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet
28. (95) Christopher Bell, Toyota
29. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet
30. (27) JJ Yeley, Ford
31. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
32. (51) Joey Gase, Ford
33. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet
34. (38) John Hunter Nemechek, Ford
35. (15) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet
36. (77) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet
37. (96) Daniel Suarez, Toyota
38. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota
39. (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet
40. (7) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet
