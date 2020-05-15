NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heros 400 Lineup

The Associated Press

The lineup for the race was determined by live draw. The parameters for the live draw were as follows:

Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points.

Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points.

Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points.

Positions 37-40 were filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford

2. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

3. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford

4. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota

5. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

6. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

7. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

8. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet

9. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

10. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

11. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

12. (42) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet

13. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford

14. (41) Cole Custer, Ford

15. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

16. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

17. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet

18. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

19. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford

20. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota

21. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford

22. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet

23. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

24. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

25. (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet

26. (53) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet

27. (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet

28. (95) Christopher Bell, Toyota

29. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet

30. (27) JJ Yeley, Ford

31. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

32. (51) Joey Gase, Ford

33. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

34. (38) John Hunter Nemechek, Ford

35. (15) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet

36. (77) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet

37. (96) Daniel Suarez, Toyota

38. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota

39. (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet

40. (7) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet

