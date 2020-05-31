NASCAR Cup Series Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 Results

The Associated Press

Sunday At Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tenn. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Brad Keselowski, Ford,…

Sunday

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 500 laps, 50 points.

2. (23) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 500, 40.

3. (24) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 500, 35.

4. (7) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 500, 39.

5. (15) Erik Jones, Toyota, 500, 35.

6. (20) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 500, 31.

7. (12) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 500, 30.

8. (13) William Byron, Chevrolet, 500, 33.

9. (35) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 500, 28.

10. (36) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 500, 27.

11. (8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 500, 39.

12. (33) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 500, 25.

13. (18) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 500, 24.

14. (25) Michael McDowell, Ford, 500, 23.

15. (17) Ryan Newman, Ford, 500, 22.

16. (14) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 500, 21.

17. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500, 32.

18. (37) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 500, 19.

19. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 500, 0.

20. (5) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 500, 17.

21. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 500, 29.

22. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 500, 35.

23. (19) Chris Buescher, Ford, 496, 15.

24. (34) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 494, 13.

25. (40) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 492, 0.

26. (31) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 489, 0.

27. (28) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 483, 10.

28. (39) BJ McLeod, Ford, accident, 477, 0.

29. (2) Aric Almirola, Ford, accident, 470, 15.

30. (30) Gray Gaulding, Ford, accident, 456, 7.

31. (9) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 456, 10.

32. (32) Corey Lajoie, Ford, garage, 375, 5.

33. (27) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, garage, 302, 0.

34. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 228, 5.

35. (22) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 228, 2.

36. (21) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, accident, 228, 1.

37. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 228, 1.

38. (26) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, accident, 203, 0.

39. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 201, 1.

40. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 199, 10.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 80.338 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 19 minutes, 2 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.471 seconds.

Caution Flags: 17 for 102 laps.

Lead Changes: 21 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: B.Keselowski 0-62; C.Elliott 63; M.DiBenedetto 64-67; B.Keselowski 68-83; R.Blaney 84-104; C.Elliott 105-130; R.Blaney 131-169; B.Keselowski 170-203; C.Elliott 204-223; J.Logano 224; C.Elliott 225-255; D.Hamlin 256-277; Ky.Busch 278-329; C.Elliott 330; Ky.Busch 331-360; D.Hamlin 361-416; Ky.Busch 417-434; C.Elliott 435; D.Hamlin 436-488; C.Elliott 489-496; J.Logano 497; B.Keselowski 498-500

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 3 times for 131 laps; B.Keselowski, 4 times for 115 laps; Ky.Busch, 3 times for 100 laps; C.Elliott, 7 times for 88 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 60 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 1 time for 4 laps; J.Logano, 2 times for 2 laps.

Wins: J.Logano, 2; B.Keselowski, 2; D.Hamlin, 2; K.Harvick, 1; C.Elliott, 1; A.Bowman, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 370; 2. J.Logano, 346; 3. C.Elliott, 325; 4. B.Keselowski, 315; 5. A.Bowman, 289; 6. M.Truex, 280; 7. D.Hamlin, 276; 8. R.Blaney, 274; 9. Ky.Busch, 256; 10. Ku.Busch, 253; 11. A.Almirola, 240; 12. C.Bowyer, 232; 13. M.DiBenedetto, 230; 14. E.Jones, 228; 15. J.Johnson, 223; 16. A.Dillon, 221.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

