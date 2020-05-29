NASCAR Cup Series Alsco Uniforms 500 Results

Friday At Charlotte Motor Speedway Concord, N.C. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (19) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet,…

Friday

At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, N.C.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (19) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 208 laps, 49 points.

2. (29) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 208, 35.

3. (18) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 208, 52.

4. (24) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 208, 38.

5. (14) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 208, 40.

6. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, 208, 49.

7. (20) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 208, 30.

8. (7) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 208, 37.

9. (15) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 208, 28.

10. (16) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 208, 40.

11. (40) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 208, 26.

12. (1) William Byron, Chevrolet, 208, 25.

13. (5) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 208, 27.

14. (13) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 208, 23.

15. (4) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 208, 30.

16. (39) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 208, 21.

17. (27) Ryan Newman, Ford, 208, 20.

18. (9) Cole Custer, Ford, 208, 19.

19. (23) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 208, 18.

20. (6) Aric Almirola, Ford, 208, 17.

21. (12) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 208, 18.

22. (11) Chris Buescher, Ford, 208, 16.

23. (26) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 207, 14.

24. (22) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 207, 13.

25. (3) Michael McDowell, Ford, 207, 12.

26. (10) Erik Jones, Toyota, 207, 11.

27. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 207, 10.

28. (28) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 207, 9.

29. (17) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 207, 8.

30. (31) Gray Gaulding, Ford, 206, 7.

31. (2) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 206, 22.

32. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 205, 5.

33. (34) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 205, 0.

34. (21) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 204, 0.

35. (32) BJ McLeod, Ford, 203, 0.

36. (37) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

37. (38) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, accident, 165, 2.

38. (30) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, accident, 86, 1.

39. (36) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, garage, 8, 0.

40. (33) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, accident, 0, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 125.309 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 29 minutes, 23 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.206 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 37 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: W.Byron 0; M.DiBenedetto 1-9; W.Byron 10; M.DiBenedetto 11; W.Byron 12-21; J.Logano 22-23; M.McDowell 24; J.Logano 25-57; R.Blaney 58; J.Logano 59-65; K.Harvick 66-74; A.Bowman 75-125; K.Harvick 126-145; R.Blaney 146; K.Harvick 147-180; C.Elliott 181-208

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Harvick, 3 times for 63 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 51 laps; J.Logano, 3 times for 42 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 28 laps; W.Byron, 2 times for 11 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 2 times for 10 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 2 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: J.Logano, 2; D.Hamlin, 2; K.Harvick, 1; A.Bowman, 1; B.Keselowski, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 291; 2. J.Logano, 268; 3. A.Bowman, 266; 4. C.Elliott, 241; 5. B.Keselowski, 235; 6. M.Truex, 235; 7. R.Blaney, 212; 8. D.Hamlin, 209; 9. Ky.Busch, 209; 10. A.Almirola, 208; 11. M.DiBenedetto, 190; 12. Ku.Busch, 183; 13. E.Jones, 182; 14. C.Bowyer, 171; 15. J.Johnson, 162; 16. T.Reddick, 162.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

