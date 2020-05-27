Hertha Berlin scores late to hold Leipzig 2-2 in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig missed the chance to move second in the Bundesliga after visiting Hertha Berlin scored a late…

BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig missed the chance to move second in the Bundesliga after visiting Hertha Berlin scored a late equalizer in a 2-2 draw on Wednesday.

The home side was leading 2-1 despite being down to 10 men — and ahead of Borussia Dortmund on goal difference — until Krzysztof Piatek’s 82-minute penalty ensured Hertha stayed unbeaten in three games under new coach Bruno Labbadia. Leipzig remained third, two points behind second-place Dortmund.

The game was played amid the Bundesliga’s tight controls against the coronavirus with no fans present to reduce the risk of contributing to the outbreak. The league was only given permission to resume on May 16 after promising to enforce strict measures against the virus through the end of the season. The sight of substitutes and non-playing team officials wearing face masks, and balls and seats being disinfected, has become commonplace in the league during the three rounds since it resumed.

Hertha’s Marvin Plattenhardt went off early after a clash of heads with Tyler Adams, but not before setting up Marko Grujic with a corner for the opening goal in the ninth minute. Plattenhardt, who appeared to have problems with his vision, went off in the 11th.

Lukas Klostermann equalized in the 24th, also from a corner but the home side was dealt a blow in the 63rd, when Marcel Halstenberg was sent off with his second booking.

However, a mistake from Hertha goalkeeper Rune Jarstein gifted Patrik Schick a goal five minutes later.

Labbadia made his remaining four substitutions before Ademola Lookman brought down Matheus Cunha for what was a clear penalty in the 81st. Piatek stepped up for the equalizer from the spot.

Crosstown rival Union Berlin was hosting Mainz later, while Cologne was visiting Hoffenheim, Schalke was at Fortuna Düsseldorf, and last-place Paderborn faced Augsburg.

