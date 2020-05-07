Canadiens’ Price reaches out to grieving Nova Scotia boys

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price reached out to two boys whose parents were killed last month in…

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price reached out to two boys whose parents were killed last month in the Nova Scotia mass shooting.

Price sent a video message to 11-year-old Alex Blair and 10-year-old Jack, telling them:

“I just want to let you know that you’re not alone. I’m thinking about you, and you have a lot of people around you that care very deeply for you,” Price said. “It’s OK to talk to them about your feelings and what you’re going through. You can and you will get through this because of the character that was given to you by your parents.”

Greg and Jamie Blair were two of the 22 people killed April 18 and 19 during the shooting that spanned five rural communities. The couple ran a firm that provides service, sales and installation of natural gas and propane units.

Greg Blair also had two older sons from an earlier relationship. Tyler, the eldest of the boys, posted the video on Instagram.

“Just want you to know how much this meant to my two little brothers. They are still in shock you said their names,” Tyler wrote. “You are an amazing person! And the best goaltender in the world just to top things off.”

