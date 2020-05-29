Home » Sports » Blackhawks, Czech F Chalupa…

Blackhawks, Czech F Chalupa agree to 2-year contract

The Associated Press

May 29, 2020, 2:56 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract with Czech forward Matej Chalupa.

The team announced the deal on Friday. It begins with the 2020-21 season and carries an average annual value of $925,000.

The 21-year-old Chalupa spent most of last season with HK Hradec Kralove of the Czech Republic League, collecting seven goals and 17 assists in 50 games.

