Blackhawks, Czech F Chalupa agree to 2-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract with Czech forward Matej Chalupa.

The team announced the deal on Friday. It begins with the 2020-21 season and carries an average annual value of $925,000.

The 21-year-old Chalupa spent most of last season with HK Hradec Kralove of the Czech Republic League, collecting seven goals and 17 assists in 50 games.

