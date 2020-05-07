Bayern hires former Germany striker Klose as assistant coach

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich hired former Germany forward Miroslav Klose as assistant coach on Thursday. Bayern said the 41-year-old…

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich hired former Germany forward Miroslav Klose as assistant coach on Thursday.

Bayern said the 41-year-old Klose, who has been in charge of the club’s under-17 teams for two seasons, will step up to become Hansi Flick’s assistant from July 1 on a one-year deal.

“He is the most successful German striker from the last 15 or 20 years. I’m convinced that our forwards in particular will benefit from him,” Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said. “Miro was also Hansi Flick’s preferred choice.”

Klose, who retired after winning the World Cup with Germany in 2014, played for Bayern from 2007-11. He also played for Kaiserslautern and Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. He left Bayern for Lazio in 2011.

Klose scored 71 goals in 137 appearances for Germany. His 16 World Cup goals make him the tournament’s record scorer.

