Aces’ JiSu Park to skip 2020 WNBA season, return to Korea

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Aces center JiSu Park will sit out the 2020 WNBA season to train in her home country of South Korea this summer.

Park has started 11 of 57 games over two years with the Aces. The 21-year-old center averages 1.9 points and 2.4 rebounds. She was acquired from the Minnesota Lynx in a 2018 draft day trade.

The start of the WNBA season has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aces coach Bill Laimbeer says the team will welcome Park back for the 2021 season.

