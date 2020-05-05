2020 Baseball Projected Payrolls, List

NEW YORK (AP) — Projected 2020 payrolls for the 30 major league teams, based on March 28 rosters and injured lists, and including Michael Pineda, who has a guaranteed contract and has 39 games remaining on the restricted list. Because active rosters were not reduced to 26, teams have different totals of active players. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses. In some cases, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values. Adjustments includes cash transactions in trades, signing bonuses that are responsibility of club that agreed to contract, option buyouts and termination pay for released players.
|Team
|Payroll
|New York Yankees
|$241,850,425
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|221,658,500
|Houston
|207,699,456
|Chicago Cubs
|191,726,167
|Los Angeles Angels
|181,002,179
|Boston
|177,136,540
|Washington
|177,004,795
|New York Mets
|174,092,429
|St. Louis
|167,503,914
|Philadelphia
|167,385,591
|Texas
|159,748,667
|San Diego
|157,921,622
|San Francisco
|157,066,945
|Colorado
|156,263,000
|Atlanta
|154,183,232
|Cincinnati
|146,977,993
|Minnesota
|132,174,311
|Chicago White Sox
|126,348,500
|Seattle
|115,840,301
|Toronto
|108,537,471
|Arizona
|106,973,000
|Detroit
|105,041,600
|Milwaukee
|104,813,503
|Oakland
|96,285,600
|Cleveland
|91,210,701
|Kansas City
|87,710,325
|Miami
|70,821,684
|Tampa Bay
|69,104,969
|Baltimore
|61,449,167
|Pittsburgh
|54,339,500
