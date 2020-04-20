World Rugby looking into allegations against Fiji chairman

World Rugby is looking into newspaper allegations of homophobia and discrimination against the chairman of the Fiji Rugby Union, who…

World Rugby is looking into newspaper allegations of homophobia and discrimination against the chairman of the Fiji Rugby Union, who currently is seeking a place on the top decision-making committee of the sport’s governing body.

The allegations against Francis Kean are being taken “extremely seriously,” World Rugby said in a statement, and could disrupt the final week of campaigning ahead of the election of the body’s next chairman.

The Fijian union seconded the nomination of Bill Beaumont to stand for re-election as World Rugby chairman. Beaumont is battling Agustin Pichot for the most powerful position in the sport and the vote opens April 27, with the result on May 12.

Kean is among eight people seeking one of seven places on World Rugby’s executive committee.

British newspaper The Sunday Times said in an article published at the weekend it has heard “graphic recordings” of Kean using violent and homophobic language when in charge of Fiji’s prison service.

“World Rugby is currently in dialogue with the Fiji Rugby Union about the nature of the allegations,” said the governing body, which stressed that rugby “is a sport built on strong and inclusive values” and that it “does not in any way condone any abusive or discriminatory behaviour.”

No formal investigation has been launched against Kean, who was convicted of manslaughter in 2007, or the FRU.

World Rugby emphasized that it was the FRU, and not specifically Kean, who seconded Beaumont.

Kean represents Fiji on World Rugby’s council. The body said a place on the council is awarded to the union, not an individual, and that Fiji met the relevant criteria following a revised governance process launched in November 2015.

Beaumont said in January he would undertake a full governance review, including on “fit persons,” if re-elected.

