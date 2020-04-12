Voting for best Masters in history

Voting for the best Masters in history by a panel of 15 golf writers. First-place votes in parentheses. Points based…

Voting for the best Masters in history by a panel of 15 golf writers. First-place votes in parentheses. Points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through two points for a fifth-place vote.

Jack Nicklaus in 1986 (10) 130 Tiger Woods in 1997 (1) 80 Tiger Woods in 2019 (3) 68 Jack Nicklaus in 1975 42 Nick Faldo in 1996 34 Sam Snead in 1954 28 Arnold Palmer in 1960 12 Gene Sarazen in 1935 (1) 12 Arnold Palmer in 1958 8 Byron Nelson in 1942 8 Tiger Woods in 2001 8 Phil Mickelson in 2004 6 Tom Watson in 1977 4 Gary Player in 1978 4 Bob Goalby in 1968 2 Fred Couples in 1992 2 Jose Maria Olazabal in 1999 2 ———

The panel of voters: Jeff Babineau, Morning Read; Michael Bamberger, golf.com; Mark Cannizzaro, New York Post; Iain Carter, BBC; Steve DiMeglio, USA Today; Doug Ferguson, Associated Press; Bob Harig, espn.com; Rex Hoggard, golfchannel.com; Derek Lawrenson, The Daily Mail; Tod Leonard, golfdigest.com; Jim Litke, Associated Press; Jim McCabe, pgatour.com; Bill Pennington, New York Times: Dave Shedloski, golfdigest.com; John Strege, golfdigest.com.<

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.