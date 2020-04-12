Voting for best Masters in history

Voting for the best Masters in history by a panel of 15 golf writers. First-place votes in parentheses. Points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through two points for a fifth-place vote.
|Jack Nicklaus in 1986 (10)
|130
|Tiger Woods in 1997 (1)
|80
|Tiger Woods in 2019 (3)
|68
|Jack Nicklaus in 1975
|42
|Nick Faldo in 1996
|34
|Sam Snead in 1954
|28
|Arnold Palmer in 1960
|12
|Gene Sarazen in 1935 (1)
|12
|Arnold Palmer in 1958
|8
|Byron Nelson in 1942
|8
|Tiger Woods in 2001
|8
|Phil Mickelson in 2004
|6
|Tom Watson in 1977
|4
|Gary Player in 1978
|4
|Bob Goalby in 1968
|2
|Fred Couples in 1992
|2
|Jose Maria Olazabal in 1999
|2
|———
The panel of voters: Jeff Babineau, Morning Read; Michael Bamberger, golf.com; Mark Cannizzaro, New York Post; Iain Carter, BBC; Steve DiMeglio, USA Today; Doug Ferguson, Associated Press; Bob Harig, espn.com; Rex Hoggard, golfchannel.com; Derek Lawrenson, The Daily Mail; Tod Leonard, golfdigest.com; Jim Litke, Associated Press; Jim McCabe, pgatour.com; Bill Pennington, New York Times: Dave Shedloski, golfdigest.com; John Strege, golfdigest.com.<
