Top 100 tennis player Nicolas Jarry gets 11-month doping ban

Top 100 tennis player Nicolas Jarry was given an 11-month doping ban by the International Tennis Federation on Monday, stemming from a failed test at the Davis Cup Finals in November.

In separate statements, Jarry, a 24-year-old from Chile, said he “accepted” the punishment, which will keep him from playing until Nov. 15, while the ITF said it “accepted” his explanation that two banned substances were in his urine sample via vitamins made in Brazil.

His suspension comes while tennis — like nearly every sport around the globe — is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. All sanctioned professional tournaments have been postponed or canceled until at least mid-July.

“Extending these legal processes would only add more stress and uncertainty to my professional future,” Jarry said.

The ITF ruled that Jarry “bore no significant fault or negligence for his violation.” But it makes players responsible for what is found in their bodies.

The World Anti-Doping Agency found ligandrol and stanozolol in Jarry’s test; stanozolol is a steroid, and ligandrol can act like a steroid.

Jarry is currently ranked 89th.

He reached a career-best No. 38 in singles in July 2019 and has won one ATP title in singles and two in doubles, accumulating about $2 million in prize money as a professional. Jarry reached the quarterfinals in doubles at the French Open and U.S. Open in 2018.

