Red Wings sign high-scoring Swedish winger Mathias Brome

The Detroit Red Wings have signed left wing Mathias Brome to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday, adding one of the leading scorers from the Swedish Hockey League last season.

The 25-year-old Brome had a career-high 43 points last season. He led Orebro HK with 17 goals and 26 assists. Brome averaged 33 points over three seasons in the SHL.

Brome will have a chance to contribute immediately when the NHL resumes play because the league-worst Red Wings desperately need help.

When the season was paused several weeks ago because of the coronavirus pandemic, Detroit had 39 points, trailing the NHL-leading Boston Bruins by 61 points and every other last-place team by at least 14 points.

