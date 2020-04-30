Portuguese league to resume on May 30 after virus stoppage

The Associated Press

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s government says the country’s soccer league will be allowed to resume on May 30 following…

Listen now to WTOP News

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s government says the country’s soccer league will be allowed to resume on May 30 following a stoppage forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister António Costa included the announcement in Thursday’s presentation of his government’s plan to roll back lockdown measures.

Costa said the resumption still depends on health authorities approving measures to make stadiums meet hygiene conditions.

The games will be played without fans.

Porto leads Benfica by one point at the top of the standings.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.