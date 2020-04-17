Home » Sports » Isaiah Todd signs with…

Isaiah Todd signs with G League, opts to skip college

The Associated Press

April 17, 2020, 2:23 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Isaiah Todd has become the second player to jump from high school to the G League this week, signing with the league with the intent of joining its new elite program.

Todd’s signing was announced Friday, one day after Jalen Green became the first in the program.

Todd was a highly recruiting forward at Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina. He was a McDonald’s All-American and Jordan Brand Classic selection this year.

The G League is still working on many details of the new program and says players like Todd and Green will have “a chance to begin their professional careers while receiving mentorship and life skills training.”

Todd had committed to play college basketball at Michigan before announcing earlier this week that he would pursue something different.

