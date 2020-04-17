Home » Sports » Blue Jackets sign goalie…

Blue Jackets sign goalie Korpisalo to 2-year deal

The Associated Press

April 17, 2020, 7:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets signed All-Star goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to a two-year contract Friday worth a reported $5.6 million.

Korpisalo, who turns 26 on April 28, set single-season career records in multiple categories — including games played, wins and goals-against average — after taking over as the starter when Sergei Bobrovsky left via free agency. He was set to be a restricted free agent when his current contract expired after the 2019-20 season.

Korpisalo’s first half earned him a spot on the NHL All-Star team, but his knee injury in late December sidelined him for 24 games. That opened the door for rookie Elvis Merzlikins to also stake his claim for the Blue Jackets’ starting job.

From Finland, Korpisalo has a 19-12-5 record, 2.60 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and two shutouts in 37 appearances this season.

A third-round pick by Columbus in the 2012 draft, Korpisalo is 60-43-14 record in 127 career NHL games.

—-

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

Sports

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up