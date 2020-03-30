XFL Glance

All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC
|3
|2
|.600
|82
|89
|St. Louis
|3
|2
|.600
|97
|77
|New York
|3
|2
|.600
|79
|85
|Tampa Bay
|1
|4
|.200
|98
|115
Western Conference
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|5
|0
|1.000
|158
|111
|Dallas
|2
|3
|.400
|90
|102
|Los Angeles
|2
|3
|.400
|129
|122
|Seattle
|1
|4
|.200
|87
|119
___
Sunday, March 29
Houston at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
DC at New York, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 8
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 11
Houston at Seattle, 2 p.m.
