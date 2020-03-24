XFL Glance

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L Pct PF PA DC 3 2 .600 82 89 St. Louis 3 2…

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L Pct PF PA DC 3 2 .600 82 89 St. Louis 3 2 .600 97 77 New York 3 2 .600 79 85 Tampa Bay 1 4 .200 98 115

Western Conference

W L Pct PF PA Houston 5 0 1.000 158 111 Dallas 2 3 .400 90 102 Los Angeles 2 3 .400 129 122 Seattle 1 4 .200 87 119

___

Sunday, March 22

New York at Seattle, 3 p.m.

DC at Houston, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at DC, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at New York, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 2

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 4

DC at New York, 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 5

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

