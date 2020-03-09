XFL Glance

All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC
|3
|2
|.600
|82
|89
|St. Louis
|3
|2
|.600
|97
|77
|New York
|3
|2
|.600
|79
|85
|Tampa Bay
|1
|4
|.200
|98
|115
Western Conference
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|5
|0
|1.000
|158
|111
|Dallas
|2
|3
|.400
|90
|102
|Los Angeles
|2
|3
|.400
|129
|122
|Seattle
|1
|4
|.200
|87
|119
___
Sunday, March 8
DC 15, St. Louis 6
Los Angeles 41, Tampa Bay 34
Saturday’s Games
Houston at New York, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at DC, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 21
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 22
New York at Seattle, 3 p.m.
DC at Houston, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 28
Tampa Bay at DC, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at New York, 5 p.m.
