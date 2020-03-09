XFL Glance

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L Pct PF PA DC 3 2 .600 82 89 St. Louis 3 2…

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L Pct PF PA DC 3 2 .600 82 89 St. Louis 3 2 .600 97 77 New York 3 2 .600 79 85 Tampa Bay 1 4 .200 98 115

Western Conference

W L Pct PF PA Houston 5 0 1.000 158 111 Dallas 2 3 .400 90 102 Los Angeles 2 3 .400 129 122 Seattle 1 4 .200 87 119

___

Sunday, March 8

DC 15, St. Louis 6

Los Angeles 41, Tampa Bay 34

Saturday’s Games

Houston at New York, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at DC, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 21

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 22

New York at Seattle, 3 p.m.

DC at Houston, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 28

Tampa Bay at DC, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at New York, 5 p.m.

