XFL Glance

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L Pct PF PA St. Louis 3 1 .750 91 62 New York 3…

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L Pct PF PA St. Louis 3 1 .750 91 62 New York 3 2 .600 79 85 DC 2 2 .500 67 83 Tampa Bay 1 3 .250 64 74

Western Conference

W L Pct PF PA Houston 5 0 1.000 158 111 Dallas 2 3 .400 90 102 Los Angeles 1 3 .250 88 88 Seattle 1 4 .200 87 119

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston 32, Seattle 23

New York 30, Dallas 12

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at DC, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Houston at New York, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

Dallas at DC, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 21

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 22

New York at Seattle, 3 p.m.

DC at Houston, 6 p.m.

