XFL Glance

All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|St. Louis
|3
|1
|.750
|91
|62
|New York
|3
|2
|.600
|79
|85
|DC
|2
|2
|.500
|67
|83
|Tampa Bay
|1
|3
|.250
|64
|74
Western Conference
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|5
|0
|1.000
|158
|111
|Dallas
|2
|3
|.400
|90
|102
|Los Angeles
|1
|3
|.250
|88
|88
|Seattle
|1
|4
|.200
|87
|119
Saturday’s Games
Houston 32, Seattle 23
New York 30, Dallas 12
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis at DC, 3 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
Houston at New York, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 15
Dallas at DC, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 21
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 22
New York at Seattle, 3 p.m.
DC at Houston, 6 p.m.
