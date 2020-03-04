XFL Glance

All Times EST Eastern Conference W L Pct PF PA St. Louis 3 1 .750 91 62 DC 2 2…

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

W L Pct PF PA St. Louis 3 1 .750 91 62 DC 2 2 .500 67 83 New York 2 2 .500 49 73 Tampa Bay 1 3 .250 64 74

Western Conference

W L Pct PF PA Houston 4 0 1.000 126 88 Dallas 2 2 .500 78 72 Los Angeles 1 3 .250 88 88 Seattle 1 3 .250 64 87

___

Sunday, March 1

Houston 27, Dallas 20

Tampa Bay 25, DC 0

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Houston, 2 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at DC, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Houston at New York, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

Dallas at DC, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 21

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.