XFL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|St. Louis
|3
|1
|.750
|91
|62
|DC
|2
|1
|.667
|67
|58
|New York
|2
|2
|.500
|49
|73
|Tampa Bay
|0
|3
|.000
|39
|74
Western Conference
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|3
|0
|1.000
|99
|68
|Dallas
|2
|1
|.667
|58
|45
|Los Angeles
|1
|3
|.250
|88
|88
|Seattle
|1
|3
|.250
|64
|87
___
Saturday’s Games
New York 17, Los Angeles 14
St. Louis 23, Seattle 16
Sunday’s Games
Houston 27, Dallas 20
Tampa Bay 25, DC 0
Saturday, March 7
Seattle at Houston, 2 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 8
St. Louis at DC, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
Houston at New York, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 15
Dallas at DC, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 7 p.m.
