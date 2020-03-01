Home » Sports » XFL Football At A Glance

XFL Football At A Glance

The Associated Press

March 1, 2020, 8:39 PM

All Times EST
East Division
W L Pct PF PA
St. Louis 3 1 .750 91 62
DC 2 1 .666 67 58
New York 2 2 .500 49 73
Tampa Bay 0 3 .000 39 74
West Division
W L Pct PF PA
Houston 4 0 1.000 126 88
Dallas 2 2 .500 78 72
Los Angeles 1 3 .250 88 88
Seattle 1 3 .250 64 87

___

Saturday’s Games

New York 17, Los Angeles 14

St. Louis 23, Seattle 16

Sunday, March 1

Houston 27, Dallas 20

DC at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Seattle at Houston, 2 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

St. Louis at DC, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

